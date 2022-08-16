US Marines to get new combat vehicle with 30mm cannon

Global defense company BAE Systems announced Monday a contract for multiple ACV-30 Production Ready Test Vehicles (PRTVs).

BAE Systems says the U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems a $88 million contract to build multiple ACV-30 Production Representative Test Vehicles (PRTVs). Once delivered, the PRTVs will undergo a period of testing prior to a full-rate production decision.

The ACV-30 mounts a stabilized, medium caliber Remote Turret System manufactured by KONGSBERG. The 30mm RT-20 is a remotely controlled and operated weapons system that enhances crew protection. The remote turret eliminates the space requirement of legacy lethality systems. It provides more space to transport troops or mission essential equipment, and reduces weight for better mobility.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We are committed to equipping the Marine Corps with the best technology available to provide them with a decisive edge,” said John Swift, vice president of amphibious programs at BAE Systems. “We have carefully chosen proven industry partners who are equally committed to ensuring Marines have the capabilities to dominate on the battlefield.”

The ACV represents the optimum balance of sea/land mobility and survivability, with future growth potential. The ACV was born out of a combination of BAE Systems’ amphibious vehicles legacy and Iveco Defence Vehicles’ long history of producing more than 30,000 multi-purpose armored vehicles.

“The unmanned KONGSBERG RT-20 medium caliber turret is designed to meet the current and future needs of the Marine Corps as they move forward in implementing the future operating vision known as Force Design 2030,” said Scott Burk, president of KONGSBERG Protech Systems USA. “The fielding of this vehicle system provides the Marines with a low risk, and operationally proven solution.”

The ACV-30 is one of four variants in the ACV Family of Vehicles. BAE Systems is under contract for a personnel variant (ACV-P), a command variant (ACV-C), and a recovery variant (ACV-R).

In addition, BAE Systems has received task instructions from the U.S. Marine Corps to complete a study of incorporating a Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Unmanned Aerial Systems mission payload into an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) variant.

ACV production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in: Stafford, Va.; San Jose, Calif.; Sterling Heights, Mich.; Aiken, S.C.; and, York, Pa.