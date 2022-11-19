US Marines evaluate capabilities of newest tactical watercraft

The U.S. Marine Corps has announced that Marine Forces Reserve, Defense Innovation Unit and the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory hosted and evaluated four separate tactical watercraft during a small boat evaluation and demonstration event on Nov. 2, 2022, at the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

The U.S. Marine Forces Reserve intends to get small expeditionary watercraft in support of Force Design 2030 efforts for the Corps to refashion itself into a lighter, faster and more lethal service.

Selected boat vendors presented their craft during static displays, answered queries during question-and-answer periods and conducted on-the-water demonstrations to showcase general craft characteristics and capabilities.

The Marine Corps said in a release that this phase of the DIU-led rapid acquisitions process helps determine which vessel(s) will be used by the Marine Corps Reserve in support of Force Design 2030 experimentation.