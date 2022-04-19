Tuesday, April 19, 2022
type here...

US Marine Corps holds first platoon-level ACV exercise with embarked troops

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Quince Bisard

The U.S. Marine Corps holds a first platoon-level Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) exercise with embarked troops.

This training demonstrates capability and competency during waterborne operations of new Marines’ combat vehicles with the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion.

New ACVs with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division conducted a shore-to-ship and ship-to-shore training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on April 8, according to a recent service news release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ACV is an eight-wheeled vehicle that will provide protection akin to the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, with landward maneuverability and mobility that is superior to that of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle which has been in service for more than 40 years. It is outfitted with a precision weapons station for enhanced lethality, and a robust swim capability, allowing it to operate within the littorals and beyond.

Expeditionary and modernized in design, the ACV integrates with naval shipping and ship-to-shore connectors. The ACV’s ability to use the ocean and waterways to carry Marines and equipment make it well-suited for various operating environments, including Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations.

Photo by Quince Bisard

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine