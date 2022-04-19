US Marine Corps holds first platoon-level ACV exercise with embarked troops

The U.S. Marine Corps holds a first platoon-level Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) exercise with embarked troops.

This training demonstrates capability and competency during waterborne operations of new Marines’ combat vehicles with the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion.

New ACVs with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division conducted a shore-to-ship and ship-to-shore training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on April 8, according to a recent service news release.

The ACV is an eight-wheeled vehicle that will provide protection akin to the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, with landward maneuverability and mobility that is superior to that of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle which has been in service for more than 40 years. It is outfitted with a precision weapons station for enhanced lethality, and a robust swim capability, allowing it to operate within the littorals and beyond.

Expeditionary and modernized in design, the ACV integrates with naval shipping and ship-to-shore connectors. The ACV’s ability to use the ocean and waterways to carry Marines and equipment make it well-suited for various operating environments, including Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations.