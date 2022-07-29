US-made MLRS heavy rocket launchers carry out combat ops on Russian targets

Ukraine’s High Command reported this Friday that Ukrainian forces launched attacks using U.S.-made M270 MLRS heavy rocket launchers against Russian armed forces.

In a Facebook post on 29 July, the chief of Ukraine’s General Staff, Valeriy Zaluzhny, confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed forces used British-supplied M270B1 MLRS heavy rocket launchers in their combat operation against Russia.

The Ukrainian military also claimed that they managed to destroy key Russian ammunition depots and a number of armoured vehicles.

The first batch of M270B1 multiple rocket launcher systems arrived in Ukraine in last week, according to Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov.

Reznikov did not specify the number of delivered MLRS.

“The first MLRS M270 have arrived; they will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield. Thanks to our partners. No mercy for the enemy,” Oleksii Reznikov wrote.

The M270 MLRS launcher unit comprises an M270 launcher loaded with 12 rockets, packaged in two six-rocket pods. Mounted on a stretched Bradley chassis, the launcher is a highly automated self-loading and self-aiming system.

Rockets can be fired individually or in ripples of two to 12. Accuracy is maintained in all firing modes, because the computer re-aims the launcher between rounds. The MLRS computerized fire control system enables a reduced crew, or even a single Soldier to load and unload the launcher. A portable boom control device and cable hook assembly is used for loading and unloading. The fire control computer allows firing missions to be carried out either manually or automatically.