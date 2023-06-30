Friday, June 30, 2023
US-made laser-guided weapon system spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
hromadske screen grab

Ukrainian Armed Forces have started deploying newest laser-guided weapon systems on the battlefield in the Zaporizhzhia region.

An armored Humvee with four-shot laser-guided rocket pods was spotted in service with Ukrainian soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade.

The M1152A1 Humvee was equipped with the LAND-LGR4 launcher, developed by the Louis-based Arnold Defense company.

The LAND-LGR4 is a modern laser-guided weapon system intended to fire APKWS laser-guided 70mm rockets. The 2.75-inch rocket launcher can be integrated onboard any tactical ground vehicle or surface vessel.

As noted by the company, it is lightweight, reliable and provides precision fire support previously only available utilizing aviation assets.

