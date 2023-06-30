US-made laser-guided weapon system spotted in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces have started deploying newest laser-guided weapon systems on the battlefield in the Zaporizhzhia region.

An armored Humvee with four-shot laser-guided rocket pods was spotted in service with Ukrainian soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade.

The M1152A1 Humvee was equipped with the LAND-LGR4 launcher, developed by the Louis-based Arnold Defense company.

The LAND-LGR4 is a modern laser-guided weapon system intended to fire APKWS laser-guided 70mm rockets. The 2.75-inch rocket launcher can be integrated onboard any tactical ground vehicle or surface vessel.

LAND-LGR4 laser guided weapon system in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2BWHk1qjrV — Dylan Malyasov (@MalyasovDylan) June 29, 2023

As noted by the company, it is lightweight, reliable and provides precision fire support previously only available utilizing aviation assets.