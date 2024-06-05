US drones persist over Black Sea despite Russian claims

Despite claims from Russian propagandist channels about an alleged decision by the Russian leadership to counter US reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating near Russian borders, the US Air Force’s RQ-4B Global Hawk, with call signs FORTE12 and 10-2045, continues its usual intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions over the Black Sea.

The drone recently completed a reconnaissance flight along its usual route, monitoring the borders of occupied Crimea and southern regions of Russia while flying over neutral waters. The flight was conducted in accordance with international norms, with transponders activated.

Earlier, Russian media outlets affiliated with the Ministry of Defense claimed that Russia had purportedly made a decision to counteract American strategic reconnaissance UAVs, specifically the RQ-4 Global Hawk, conducting operations in the Black Sea region.

Most Russian experts, commenting on the emerging information, speculated about possible interceptions of American drones by Russian fighter jets. Until recently, Moscow had not publicly responded to such activities by the US and its partners.

Despite claims from Russian channels about the alleged decision of Russian leadership to counter US reconnaissance UAVs operating near Russian borders, US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk FORTE12/10-2045 is continuing its usual ISR mission over the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/URtVa11Iu4 — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) June 4, 2024

The ongoing missions of the RQ-4B Global Hawk underscore the continuing presence of US ISR operations in the region, despite heightened rhetoric and claims from Russian sources. The flights are part of broader efforts to monitor activities in the Black Sea, particularly in areas of strategic importance and geopolitical tension.