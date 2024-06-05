Wednesday, June 5, 2024
type here...

US drones persist over Black Sea despite Russian claims

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Bryce Bennett

Despite claims from Russian propagandist channels about an alleged decision by the Russian leadership to counter US reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating near Russian borders, the US Air Force’s RQ-4B Global Hawk, with call signs FORTE12 and 10-2045, continues its usual intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions over the Black Sea.

The drone recently completed a reconnaissance flight along its usual route, monitoring the borders of occupied Crimea and southern regions of Russia while flying over neutral waters. The flight was conducted in accordance with international norms, with transponders activated.

Earlier, Russian media outlets affiliated with the Ministry of Defense claimed that Russia had purportedly made a decision to counteract American strategic reconnaissance UAVs, specifically the RQ-4 Global Hawk, conducting operations in the Black Sea region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Most Russian experts, commenting on the emerging information, speculated about possible interceptions of American drones by Russian fighter jets. Until recently, Moscow had not publicly responded to such activities by the US and its partners.

The ongoing missions of the RQ-4B Global Hawk underscore the continuing presence of US ISR operations in the region, despite heightened rhetoric and claims from Russian sources. The flights are part of broader efforts to monitor activities in the Black Sea, particularly in areas of strategic importance and geopolitical tension.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian special forces strike Russian positions in Syria

Dylan Malyasov -
The Kyiv Post has published exclusive footage revealing Ukrainian special forces, alongside Syrian opposition fighters, conducting attacks on Russian military positions in the Golan...

Russia’s new Malva howitzer spotted on battlefield

Army

US Air Force to receive new cruise missiles from Kongsberg

Aviation

Russia unveils terrifying TOS-3 thermobaric rocket launcher

Army

Ukrainian drones decimate large Russian convoy

Army

Bradley destroys Russian troop carriers

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.