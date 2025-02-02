US clears $900M SM-6 missile sale to Japan

The Trump administration has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $900 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

Japan has requested to buy up to one hundred fifty (150) Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles. The sale also includes non-MDE items such as MK 21 Mod 3 Vertical Launch System (VLS) canisters; component parts and support equipment; continued Engineering, Integration and Test (EI&T) materiel and support required to produce the SM-6 Block I missiles; special test and handling equipment; training and training equipment and aids; technical publications and data; U.S. Government and contractor engineering and technical assistance, including related studies and analysis support; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

Additional details provided in the announcement indicate that the SM-6 Block I missile is to be integrated into the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s AEGIS Weapon System-equipped surface combatants. The text does not offer further technical specifications regarding the missile; rather, it emphasizes that the SM-6 is part of the latest Standard Missile capabilities intended to address current and future defense challenges. This inclusion is designed to enable Japan to deploy these capabilities effectively across its current and future platforms.

According to the announcement, “The proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.” The move is expected to improve Japan’s capability to meet current and future threats by allowing the JMSDF to deploy the latest Standard Missile capabilities from their current and future AEGIS Weapon System-equipped surface combatants. The proposed sale will further enhance Japan’s capability to protect Japan and local allied land forces and will significantly improve Japan’s contribution to integrated air missile defense in the Indo-Pacific region.

The announcement also notes, “Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.” The principal contractor for the sale is RTX Corporation, located in Camden, AR. No offset agreement is known at this time, and any such agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor. Implementation of the proposed sale does not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Japan, nor is it expected to have an adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness.

The decision reflects a measured approach to supporting a key ally in a region marked by evolving security challenges while maintaining the balance of military capabilities.