US Army tests laser detection for Bradley vehicle

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle has been a vital component of U.S. military operations since its introduction in the 1980s.

Armed with a 25mm chain-driven autocannon, a 7.62mm machine gun, and twin TOW missiles, the Bradley has proven its effectiveness in combat across multiple theaters. Decades later, the evolving threats faced by American soldiers have required modernization efforts to ensure its continued viability on the battlefield.

One of the latest advancements to the Bradley is the Vehicle Protection System Base Kit (VBK), which was recently tested extensively at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). This system equips the Bradley with sensors on the corners of its turret, providing 360-degree detection of incoming laser threats. If an adversary targets the vehicle with a laser, the system alerts the crew, enabling rapid decision-making in response.

Alan Vega, a test officer at YPG, detailed how the VBK enhances crew awareness and survivability. “It has an audio warning that notifies the crew when a laser is detected and visually shows you where the laser is originating from,” said Vega. “The Soldier is able to decide whether to attack or do some kind of evasive maneuver in response to the threat.”

During testing, the Bradley completed simulated missions covering over 6,500 miles on YPG’s varied road courses. These courses included everything from paved roads to rugged desert washboard terrain designed to test the vehicle’s durability and the VBK’s functionality under extreme conditions.

“We’re looking for any kind of system fault during the performance test and while running miles,” Vega explained. “The system is on throughout the whole time it is running miles to see whether heat or operating the system for multiple hours while running the courses causes any issues.”

YPG’s expansive testing ranges allowed for rigorous live-fire evaluations from both stationary and moving positions. The VBK’s sensors were tested under a wide variety of desert terrain features and challenging angles, including mountainsides.

“It’s very complex angles of arrival that we are doing, using between class one and class four lasers,” Vega said. “Wherever the incoming lasers are coming from, it will be picked up by one of the sensors.”

The evaluations culminated in a four-week operational assessment conducted by Soldiers who tested the system’s performance in realistic battlefield scenarios.

The VBK adds a critical layer of protection to the Bradley by enabling crews to react more effectively to potential threats. Tracy Haifley, a test officer involved in the assessments, described the system’s impact: “The VBK gives a Bradley crew a whole another level of protection. A system like this to help crews make instant decisions is a huge step forward.”

With its decades-long service record and consistent modernization efforts like the VBK, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle remains a reliable and adaptable platform for U.S. forces. These advancements ensure it continues to meet the demands of modern combat, enhancing both survivability and operational effectiveness.