US Army takes next step on future combat vehicle

The U.S. Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team has concluded a key Soldier Touchpoint (STP) involving the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle, marking a critical step in the program’s development.

“Thanks to Soldiers from the 4ID, we recently concluded a Soldier Touchpoint on the XM30 program,” the team said in a statement. “The STP helped to inform how our Soldiers will utilize the XM30 to fight and win on the battlefield of tomorrow.”

Soldier Touchpoints are direct evaluation events in which service members operate and assess new platforms to provide early feedback. The approach is intended to ensure that new systems are shaped by the operational experience and needs of the troops who will ultimately use them.

American Rheinmetall, one of the industry partners developing the XM30, responded to the exercise by emphasizing the value of these engagements. “The success of the XM30 program hinges on understanding and addressing the needs of the Soldiers who will rely on this technology in the field,” the company said in a statement. “Soldier touchpoints—those critical moments where Soldiers interact directly with the system—are essential for ensuring that the XM30 is not only effective but intuitive, reliable, and mission-ready.”

The XM30, formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, is being developed as a replacement for the M2 Bradley. Designed for improved survivability, lethality, and digital integration, the XM30 is central to the Army’s broader modernization effort focused on next-generation armored formations.

American Rheinmetall noted that prioritizing Soldier feedback ensures the vehicle will meet real-world mission demands. “Prioritizing Soldier feedback ensures that the system meets real-world needs and enhances operational effectiveness,” the company added.

The recent touchpoint with 4th Infantry Division personnel follows a series of user evaluations and mobility trials. The Army plans to refine the XM30 design based on performance data and Soldier input as the program moves closer to engineering and manufacturing development milestones.