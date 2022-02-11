US Army plans to start Spike NLOS missile system user evaluation

The U.S. Army plans to launch user evaluation of new multi-platform, organic long-range precision strike missile system, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Friday that Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded a $138,9 million agreement for federation, testing and user operational assessments of the SPIKE Non-Line of Sight missile system.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida; and Haifa, Israel, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2025.

Spike NLOS is an Israeli multi-purpose, electro-optical/infrared missile system. This missile could provide an interim solution that exceeds the range of currently fielded systems, if the Army decides to purchase the missile.

The SPIKE NLOS missile is an off-the-shelf product with an optionally explosive warhead that can be manually guided or automatically programmed to hit a target. Its advanced rocket motor provides the capability to reach ranges up to 32 kilometers.

Operators can integrate Spike NLOS with ground, aviation or maritime platforms – while leveraging its stand-off capability to strike distant or geographically concealed targets without line-of-sight.

The weapon’s seeker and wireless datalink provide operators with real-time video imagery and man-in-the-loop control throughout the missile’s flight. This provides operators with the opportunity to alter or abort the mission while en route to the target.

Lockheed Martin has teamed with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. to offer the weapon system to U.S. customers. Today, this combat-proven, long-range precision strike system is in service with U.S. forces and six international countries.

It’s also important to note that the Army Futures Command cross-functional team, Future Vertical Lift, conducted a demonstration of the Spike NLOS missile system at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, Arizona, in August 2019.

U.S. Army’s Spike NLOS Missile System demonstration at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, Arizona, in August 2019. pic.twitter.com/hu3AJzu9Id — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) February 11, 2022

The SPIKE NLOS missile was incorporated onto a U.S. Apache helicopter and launched during a live-fire demonstration at YPG. The experiment was designed and executed by the FVL CFT and CCDC AvMC Technology Development Directorate-Aviation/Systems Integration & Demonstration teams. The SPIKE NLOS missile supports the Army’s third modernization priority, Future Vertical Lift’s signature effort the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.