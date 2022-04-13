US Army orders more MK22 sniper rifles for close combat force

The U.S. Army has announced that it has ordered an additional 485 of its newest sniper rifles, the MK22 Precision Sniper Rifle (PSR) for close combat force.

The U.S. Army has revealed that the order, which was recently placed with Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc., Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is the third to date.

The latest order calls for Barrett to deliver 60 PSRs starting in early calendar year 2023 with deliveries expected over approximately next seven months.

Two earlier orders were placed by the government in March and September 2021. The first PSR fielding to Soldiers took place in early February at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The new rifle is a modular weapon with increased range of engagement. It is a single gun that shoots three different calibers depending on what the mission requires.

Barrett says the MK22 defines a new class of long-range rifles by providing even greater capability within the MRAD rifle platform.

“With unfailing precision and Sub-MOA performance, this bolt action sniper rifle adapts to a variety of user needs by converting between 7.62 x 51mm, 300 NM and 338 NM calibers,” the company said.

In March 2021, Barrett was awarded a $49.9 million, five-year contract to supply approximately 2,800 PSR to the Army.