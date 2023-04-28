Friday, April 28, 2023
US Army orders more GMLRS rockets

By Colton Jones
Photo by Colton Garrett

The U.S. Army awarded the deal to Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin to manufacture two full-rate production lots of GMLRS rockets and associated equipment.

Lockheed Martin says it has won a Not-to-Exceed $4.79 billion contract to produce GMLRS Unitary and Alternative Warhead (AW) rockets and integrated logistics support for the U.S. Army and international partners.

“We are working closely with our Army customer and supply chain partners, who are moving with unprecedented speed, to ramp production capacity supporting the urgent need for this highly-reliable, combat-proven rocket,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment that delivers precision strike beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. The munition is the primary round for the Lockheed Martin produced HIMARS and MLRS family of launchers and features a Global Positioning System (GPS) aided inertial guidance package and small maneuvering canards on the rocket nose,which add maneuverability to enhance the accuracy of the system.

“We’re seeing an increase in demand for this versatile rocket because GMLRS provides strategic advantage, unmatched accuracy and it’s cost-effective,” said Price. “It’s the right round for many missions.”

Work will be performed at the Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas; Dallas and Lufkin, Texas; Archbald, Pennsylvania and Orlando, Florida, and will be completed in 2026.

