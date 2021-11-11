US Army just tested new Canadian combat vehicle

The U.S.Army Futures Command has released new footage from Project Convergence 21 that shows a test of a new Canadian-made LAV 700 combat vehicle.

Project Convergence 21 is the Army’s campaign of learning designed to aggressively advance and integrate our Army’s contributions, based on a continuous structured series of demonstrations and experiments throughout the year.

During PC21 also held tests of new LAV 700 armored personnel carrier developed by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada that was equipped with 50mm XM913 Bushmaster automatic cannon installed in new turret system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

GDLS says the vehicle features state-of-the-art digital command and control architecture, including health and usage monitoring systems. The self-sealing fuel tanks, energy attenuating seats, add-on armour and scalable ballistic protection add to the increased survivability of the General Dynamics Land Systems double-VTM hull.

A high-performance driveline and suspension and all-wheel disc brakes are combined with a twin turbo Caterpillar engine, a seven-speed automatic transmission and a cooling system designed for continuous operation in the most extreme climates. This integrated unit can be removed and replaced in well under an hour, even in austere conditions.

All these features are integrated with exceptional attention to detail, fit and finish in a high-capacity chassis rated for more than 32,000 kg. The result is a technologically advanced LAV, with speeds exceeding 110 km/h and a range in excess of 1000 km. Trench crossing capability is greater than 2.2 m and its payload is 11,000 kg.