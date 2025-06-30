US Army eyes hypersonic missile for HIMARS

The U.S. Army is moving forward with the development of its Blackbeard Ground Launch (GL) hypersonic strike weapon, aiming to begin deliveries to field units by 2028.

The system, designed as a cost-effective, mid-range precision munition, will be compatible with existing HIMARS launchers and later fielded through the Army’s future Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML).

According to FY2026 budget justification documents, the Army has requested $25 million to fund the integration of the All Up Round and Canister (AUR+C) configuration of Blackbeard GL into HIMARS. The effort supports continued development, flight testing, software validation, and launcher integration.

Blackbeard GL is not intended to replace the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), the Army said in the budget document. Instead, the goal is to deliver approximately 80% of the capability of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 4 at a lower cost, with integration into modified MFOM (Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions) pods and HIMARS platforms.

Blackbeard GL will use seeker-based, hypersonic missile technology to engage time-sensitive and hardened targets, delivering fast, survivable strikes from existing Army launcher platforms. Unlike larger and more expensive hypersonic systems, Blackbeard is designed to be mass-produced for affordability and responsiveness in theater.

The project has gained traction within Army leadership, following a May 2025 Acquisition Decision Memorandum (ADM) directing the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to pursue the effort. Development will proceed under requirements established in the approved CAML Abbreviated Capability Development Document.

Initial flight demonstrations of a fixed-fin version of the air-launched Blackbeard design are planned for early 2026, using a modified Government Furnished Equipment MFOM pod. These early tests will lead to fabrication of minimum viable product prototypes, including a dedicated Blackbeard GL launcher pod. A live-fire test of the production prototype is expected in 2027.

While Blackbeard GL is envisioned as the primary munition for CAML, it will serve HIMARS platforms as an interim solution. The system’s full integration into HIMARS will expand its lethality with hypersonic effects at a lower unit cost than currently fielded strike options.

The development effort appears to involve Castelion, a defense startup founded in 2022. Castelion, reportedly backed by $100 million in venture funding, specializes in fast-turnaround, low-cost air and ground-launched weapons. Its leadership includes veterans from SpaceX, Raytheon, and other defense primes.

Though not named directly in the budget submission, the project language and timelines suggest the Army is relying on Castelion’s maturing design to meet delivery targets. Whether a startup can deliver a PrSM Increment 4-level capability within three to four years remains an open question, but the Army appears committed to accelerating the program.

With a total budget line of $25 million for FY2026 and an aggressive test schedule, Blackbeard GL represents a new push toward distributed, affordable hypersonic capability for the tactical force—delivered through the proven and widespread HIMARS launcher.