US Army designates MV-75 for future assault aircraft

The U.S. Army has formally designated its next-generation tactical aircraft as the MV-75.

The aircraft, part of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, will replace a portion of the UH-60 Black Hawk fleet and is also intended for use by U.S. Special Operations Command.

The Army said the initial prototype will carry the designation YMV-75A. The “Y” prefix indicates a prototype, while “MV” refers to multi-mission vertical takeoff capabilities. The number “75” was selected in reference to the Army’s founding in 1775.

The FLRAA platform is designed to double both the speed and range of current systems while maintaining the ability to operate in contested environments. The aircraft is being developed to support assault, medical evacuation, and resupply missions during large-scale combat operations, the Army said.

“This is an important milestone as we work toward delivering the next generation of tactical assault and utility aircraft,” said Col. Jeffrey Poquette, FLRAA project manager. “I’m incredibly proud of the entire team and our aviation enterprise partners, who continue to work tirelessly to ensure the Army delivers a transformational vertical lift capability that supports our modernization goals.”

Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program executive officer for aviation, added, “The Army is committed to delivering the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft. It will provide the speed, range and endurance needed to conduct air assault, MEDEVAC and resupply missions for future large-scale combat operations.”

The FLRAA design integrates a Modular Open Systems Approach to support quicker updates, cross-platform mission system compatibility, and cost control across the aircraft’s lifespan. This approach, the Army said, is aimed at accelerating deployment of threat-driven capabilities while improving maintainability and sustainment.

Initiated in 2019, FLRAA is a core element of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift modernization effort. The program seeks to enhance survivability and extend the operational reach of aviation units across a range of mission sets.

The MV-75 is expected to play a central role in maintaining U.S. dominance in the air-ground littoral space.

A final legacy name—similar to Black Hawk or Apache—has yet to be announced.