US Army awards contract for $1B Javelin weapon

The U.S. Army announced it has reached an agreement with the Javelin Joint Venture, comprised of Lockheed Martin of Orlando, Florida, and Raytheon Technologies of Tucson, to produce modern anti-tank missile systems.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $1 billion.

“This is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for fiscal years 2023 through 2026,” Army said.

Also noted is that a base period executed for $1.02 billion and a ceiling of $7.2 billion.

The Javelin Missile System is a fire-and-forget missile with lock-on before launch and automatic self-guidance. The system takes a top attack flight profile against armored vehicles, but can execute direct attacks against buildings, close-in targets, targets under obstructions and helicopters. The Javelin Missile System is equipped with an imaging infrared seeker and tandem warhead.

“The Army, along with industry partners, are striving to shorten the production lead time associated with production and delivery of these systems,” said Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology). “This contract award further illustrates the urgency the U.S. government is applying to the acquisition of systems and replenishing munitions stockpiles.”

This effort was led by Army Contracting Command – Redstone and the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space in partnership with components across the Department of Defense.