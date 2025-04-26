type here...

US approves Tomahawk missile sale to Netherlands

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
File photo by William Collins III

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands for Tomahawk cruise missiles and related equipment, valued at an estimated $2.19 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the necessary certification notifying Congress of the proposed transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Netherlands has requested up to 163 Tomahawk Block V All Up Rounds (AURs), 12 Tomahawk Block IV AURs, up to 10 Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control Systems (TTWCS), and two Tomahawk Block IV telemetry missiles. The sale package also includes satellite data link terminals (KIV-18A), integrated secure broadcast systems (KSX-5), communications security devices (KGV-135A), as well as training, logistical support, missile containers, and various software and hardware components.

The DSCA said in a release, “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

According to the DSCA, the Tomahawk sale will enhance the Netherlands’ ability to address current and future threats, providing long-range, conventional surface-to-surface strike capabilities with significant standoff range. “The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” the agency added.

The missile system, manufactured by RTX Corporation in Tucson, Arizona, is expected to strengthen the Netherlands’ capability to neutralize growing regional threats while maintaining NATO interoperability. The proposed sale does not alter the basic military balance in the region, the DSCA said.

Although the U.S. government has not assigned additional representatives to the Netherlands in connection with this sale, offset agreements related to the contract are expected.

Executive Editor

