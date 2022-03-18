US Air Force deploys Fighting Falcons to Croatia amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The U.S. Air Force deployed its fighter jets to Croatia amid the Russian wide-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The official press release said the 31st Fighter Wing deployed two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 16, to execute Agile Combat Employment concepts alongside Croatian Allies while supporting NATO’s collective defense in Southeast Europe.

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s framework for Agile Combat Employment deliberately employs agile forces and strategic capabilities to forward locations to counter threats or aggression through proactive movement alongside Allies and partners.

“Our enduring alliances and partnerships throughout the European and African theaters have enabled our multi-capable Airmen to execute our mission as a dynamic coalition force,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, USAFE-AFAFRCIA commander. “Directing our strategic capabilities from any number of forward locations builds a resilient force, ready to pivot and counter aggression anywhere at a moment’s notice.”

By executing such operations in Croatia, the Air Force builds Allied and partner capabilities throughout Southeast Europe and extending into the Mediterranean Sea.