US Air Force begins testing of uncrewed combat jets

The Department of the U.S. Air Force has launched ground testing for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.

The program includes two prototype vehicles—the YFQ-42A by General Atomics and the YFQ-44A by Anduril—now undergoing rigorous evaluation ahead of flight trials.

In a new update, Anduril confirmed that its YFQ-44A will fly this summer. The company said its system remains on track and aligned with the Air Force’s accelerated timeline for the program.

The ground test phase, underway now, focuses on propulsion systems, avionics, autonomous integration, and control interfaces. These assessments are intended to validate core systems and prepare both vehicles for their first flight later in 2025.

“Starting ground tests is a key milestone for the CCA Increment 1 program,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin. “This phase bridges the gap between design and flight, reducing integration risks, boosting confidence, and laying the groundwork for a successful first flight and eventual fielding to the warfighter.”

CCA aircraft are designed to fly alongside crewed platforms, offering extended range, survivability, and combat mass at lower cost. They support scalable force packages and are considered force multipliers in high-threat environments.

“We’re moving fast because the warfighter needs this capability,” Allvin said. “CCA is about delivering decisive advantage in highly contested environments. The program is accelerating fielding through innovative design and acquisition strategies—and both vendors are meeting or exceeding key milestones.”

Beale Air Force Base in California has been selected as the preferred location for the first CCA Aircraft Readiness Unit (ARU), which will maintain the platforms in ready-to-fly condition with minimal daily operations. Because the aircraft are semi-autonomous, the unit will operate with fewer personnel than traditional squadrons.

The CCA program is structured around open architectures and commercial technologies to allow rapid integration, regular upgrades, and competitive scaling. A production decision for Increment 1 is expected in fiscal year 2026, alongside planning for a more advanced Increment 2.

“The pace of innovation must outmatch the pace of the threat,” Allvin said. “CCA is how we do that.”