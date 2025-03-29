Upgraded Strykers join 56th Brigade

Soldiers from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team are now training on newly delivered upgraded Stryker vehicles as part of a modernization initiative aimed at enhancing the unit’s operational readiness.

According to the Pennsylvania National Guard, 25 of the upgraded Strykers are currently at Fort Indiantown Gap, where Soldiers are undergoing driver and maintenance instruction on the enhanced platforms. In total, 324 upgraded Strykers are expected to be delivered to the brigade as part of the full fielding effort.

The upgraded vehicles feature a double-V hull design, replacing the legacy flat-bottom configuration. The modification improves survivability against threats such as roadside bombs and improvised explosive devices. Additional upgrades include improved safety features, updated communications equipment, and mechanical changes that Soldiers must familiarize themselves with.

“It’s allowing these individuals to go back to their units, be the subject matter experts and it’s allowing us to get our hands on a piece of equipment that’s more modern than what we had before,” said Capt. Matthew McCabe, battalion logistics officer for 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment.

The training is structured under a “train-the-trainer” model. Approximately 55 Soldiers are scheduled to complete driver training, while around 30 will receive instruction in vehicle maintenance. Once trained, these Soldiers will return to their home units to instruct others.

General Dynamics Land Systems, the manufacturer of the Stryker vehicles, is providing the training personnel. The sessions are specifically designed for Soldiers who already have experience operating and maintaining the earlier-generation vehicles.

Sgt. Robert Leamer, a vehicle commander with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, noted that the learning curve for operators is manageable. “A lot of updates seem to be with the armor, with the new hull,” he said. “They have some safety features, like the emergency shut off for the fuel, and a couple of comms things, but as far as these Strykers, they seem to roll very similar to the old ones.”

Capt. McCabe added that the instruction comes at a critical time, preparing the brigade for full integration of the new vehicles. “This training will set the brigade up for success in fiscal year ’26 after all our Soldiers are back from their deployments and the new Strykers are all fielded to the units,” he said.