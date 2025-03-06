Upgraded Strykers and JLTVs arrive for 56th SBCT

The first of more than 600 new and upgraded vehicles have begun arriving in Pennsylvania for the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) as part of a modernization effort.

The brigade is set to receive 324 upgraded Stryker vehicles and 300 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), replacing older platforms to enhance combat effectiveness.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, the upgraded Strykers feature a double-V hull design, replacing the legacy flat-bottom hull models. This improvement was initiated in response to vulnerabilities observed during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, particularly against improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“Combat experience in Afghanistan showed that double-V hull Strykers significantly reduced casualties and injury severity compared to flat-bottom hull models,” said Col. Christopher Costello, 56th SBCT commander. “Soldiers often walked away from IED attacks on double-V hull vehicles or returned to duty quickly, a stark improvement over flat-bottom hull performance where casualties were higher.”

The JLTVs offer improved protection, mobility, and payload capacity, addressing limitations of the older M1097 HMMWVs, commonly known as Humvees.

“The JLTV combines improved protection, mobility and payload capacity while addressing the limitations of the older Humvee in modern combat environments,” Costello stated.

At least the first 25 Strykers will be delivered to Fort Indiantown Gap for training purposes, according to Col. Jeremy Coleman, Pennsylvania Army National Guard deputy chief of staff for logistics. While all JLTVs will be processed through Fort Indiantown Gap before distribution, it has not yet been determined whether the remaining Strykers will follow the same process or be sent directly to their units.

“This is a great opportunity for the state, 28th Infantry Division and 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team to modernize our legacy equipment,” Coleman said.

Training is already planned to ensure a smooth transition to the new systems. In March, the brigade will conduct “train-the-trainer” courses to certify operators on the differences between the flat-bottom and double-V hull Strykers. These trained personnel will then instruct other Soldiers in their formations. Additionally, brigade maintainers will undergo a five-day field-level maintenance course to familiarize themselves with the updated vehicles.

The upgrade process presents logistical challenges, as hundreds of 56th SBCT Soldiers are currently deployed to Africa and Germany. Costello, who is also deployed to Germany in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission, acknowledged these difficulties but expressed confidence in the brigade’s ability to manage the transition.

“There will certainly be challenges, but based on the performance of the Soldiers and units during their deployments, I am sure we will be successful,” Costello said. “The level of training required for the deployments also encourages me that despite the focus on fielding so much equipment, the Soldiers, if called upon, would be ready to support civil authorities and/or conduct their wartime missions.”

Strykers are eight-wheeled armored combat vehicles forming the backbone of Stryker brigade combat teams, which operate in both active and reserve Army components. They come in nine variants, including infantry carrier vehicles, reconnaissance vehicles, mortar carriers, command vehicles, and medical evacuation vehicles. Capable of carrying up to 11 personnel and reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour, Strykers provide mobility and protection across a range of missions.

The 56th SBCT, headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, was the first Stryker brigade in the reserve component when it transitioned in 2004. With this modernization program, the brigade will be better equipped for future combat operations, ensuring readiness for any mission it may be called upon to undertake.