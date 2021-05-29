Undisclosed customer orders Russian SR.3M ultralight assault rifles

According to the Army Recognition, Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport was awarded a contract from an undisclosed customer for modernized compact SR.3M assault rifles.

The Belgium-based military news agency reported that Rosoboronexport will supply modernized compact 9 mm SR.3M assault rifles to a foreign partner.

The weapon is developed at the Central Scientific and Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TSNIITOCHMASH), according to an Army Recognition report.

It comes fitted with a removable silencer, an optical sight and is intended for arming special forces.

The SR.3M is an improved version of the Russian 9×39mm SR-3 Vikhr compact assault rifle.

The modernized compact assault rifle SR.3M is designed to engage targets protected with personal body armor, as well as non-armored vehicles. The weight of the assault rifle with a silencer and a magazine for 30 rounds is 3.2kg.

The SR.3 is a compact assault rifle chambered in a 9×39mm subsonic cartridge. It is primarily used with the SP-6 armor-piercing ammunition with a hardened steel penetrator, that can penetrate a 6mm steel plate at a range of 200 meters. Alongside the SP-6, a lower cost SP-5 ball ammunition with a heavy bullet and PAB-9 ammunition is also used.