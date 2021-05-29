Saturday, May 29, 2021
Undisclosed customer orders Russian SR.3M ultralight assault rifles

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of Rostec

According to the Army Recognition, Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport was awarded a contract from an undisclosed customer for modernized compact SR.3M assault rifles.

The Belgium-based military news agency reported that Rosoboronexport will supply modernized compact 9 mm SR.3M assault rifles to a foreign partner.

The weapon is developed at the Central Scientific and Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TSNIITOCHMASH), according to an Army Recognition report.

It comes fitted with a removable silencer, an optical sight and is intended for arming special forces.

The SR.3M is an improved version of the Russian 9×39mm SR-3 Vikhr compact assault rifle.

The modernized compact assault rifle SR.3M is designed to engage targets protected with personal body armor, as well as non-armored vehicles. The weight of the assault rifle with a silencer and a magazine for 30 rounds is 3.2kg.

The SR.3 is a compact assault rifle chambered in a 9×39mm subsonic cartridge. It is primarily used with the SP-6 armor-piercing ammunition with a hardened steel penetrator, that can penetrate a 6mm steel plate at a range of 200 meters. Alongside the SP-6, a lower cost SP-5 ball ammunition with a heavy bullet and PAB-9 ammunition is also used.

