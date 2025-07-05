Ukrainian unmanned bombers to get next-gen guided ammunition

Ukrainian defense technology company ARMADRONE has announced the development of a new generation of guided ammunition designed to enhance the firepower and precision of the country’s unmanned aerial systems.

The system integrates a combined warhead, featuring Explosively Formed Penetrator (EFP) and High-Explosive Fragmentation (HE-FRAG) effects, produced by Danish defense company MDSI. The partnership aims to deliver a compact yet highly effective solution for striking a range of battlefield targets.

The first unmanned platforms selected for integration are the reusable Punisher and Rex drones, both of which are in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The guided munitions are intended to provide these platforms with expanded strike capabilities, enabling them to engage both soft and armored targets with greater accuracy.

The company has not released further technical details about the system or its operational deployment timeline.

The Punisher drone, developed by Ukrainian engineers before the full-scale war, has already gained attention for its ability to conduct precise bombing runs and return for reuse. Paired with the new guided ammunition, it is expected to act as a force multiplier in Ukrainian operations against Russian forces.

The Rex platform, a larger unmanned aerial strike system, is also set to benefit from the integration. Its payload capacity and extended endurance make it suitable for deploying heavier guided ordnance on tactical targets.