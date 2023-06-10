Saturday, June 10, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian troops blow up Russia’s heavy flamethrower in huge explosion

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
8604
Image by @externalPilot

Ukrainian artillery reportedly blew up a Russian TOS-1A heavy flamethrower in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that a Russian TOS-1A system was destroyed by Ukrainian counter-battery fire utilizing M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

For the uninitiated, the TOS-1A Solntsepek artillery system uses rockets with thermobaric, or fuel-air explosive, warheads. Thermobaric rockets use up oxygen from the surrounding air to produce a high-temperature explosion of a significantly longer duration than that of a traditional blast.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“They will kill not just in the direct vicinity of the impact,” Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and CIA officer, told Foreign Policy. “It [will] suck the oxygen out of the air and out of the lungs of people nearby. It is horrendous.”

The combat vehicle is fitted with a rotating launch system capable of holding up to 24 unguided thermobaric rockets, which can be launched within six to 12 seconds. Solntsepek’s munitions release a large cloud of flammable gas and cause massive explosions.

The terrifying artillery system was designed to attack enemy-fortified positions and lightly armored vehicles and transports, particularly in open terrain.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine