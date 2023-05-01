Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian startup develops pulse jet-powered cruise missile

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine’s enthusiasts from PARS startup are developing a reliable, low-cost cruise missile with a pulsejet engine.

Concept artwork supplied by the startup shows a hybrid of cruise missiles and decoy drones.

The developers say the new missile, called the Trembita, is being created as a low-cost “kamikaze drone” for breaking through enemy air defenses by a swarm of missiles capable of carrying a 20kg warhead.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A mini-cruise missile, albeit designed to distract and deceive enemy air defense systems, can execute strike and possibly other functions.

“Our simple missile is incomparably cheaper than the shots of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems,” the developers say.

On top of that, the engine runs on regular gasoline and has few or no moving parts. Fuel and air are combusted within a simple hollow tube, and hot gases are pushed out of the back to produce thrust.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine