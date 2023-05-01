Ukrainian startup develops pulse jet-powered cruise missile

Ukraine’s enthusiasts from PARS startup are developing a reliable, low-cost cruise missile with a pulsejet engine.

Concept artwork supplied by the startup shows a hybrid of cruise missiles and decoy drones.

The developers say the new missile, called the Trembita, is being created as a low-cost “kamikaze drone” for breaking through enemy air defenses by a swarm of missiles capable of carrying a 20kg warhead.

A mini-cruise missile, albeit designed to distract and deceive enemy air defense systems, can execute strike and possibly other functions.

“Our simple missile is incomparably cheaper than the shots of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems,” the developers say.

On top of that, the engine runs on regular gasoline and has few or no moving parts. Fuel and air are combusted within a simple hollow tube, and hot gases are pushed out of the back to produce thrust.