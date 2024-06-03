Ukrainian special forces strike Russian positions in Syria

The Kyiv Post has published exclusive footage revealing Ukrainian special forces, alongside Syrian opposition fighters, conducting attacks on Russian military positions in the Golan Heights region of Syria.

The video captures the Ukrainian unit “Khimik” targeting Russian block posts, strongholds, foot patrols, and military convoys.

According to a source from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), these coordinated strikes have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, significantly impacting the Russian military presence in the region. The GUR reports that these operations have successfully hit numerous Russian military installations under the so-called “Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Syrian Arab Republic.”

Russia’s intervention in Syria began in 2015 to support President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. This led to a permanent deployment of Russian troops in the country. However, since last fall, Moscow has redeployed some forces and equipment from Syria to the Ukrainian battlefield, potentially weakening their defensive positions in Syria.

Despite these redeployments, Russia has established numerous recruiting centers in Syria to enlist Syrian mercenaries for the conflict in Ukraine.

Previous reports have also highlighted Ukrainian special forces operating in Sudan against Russian interests, showcasing Ukraine’s broader strategic operations.