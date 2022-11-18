Ukrainian Soldiers find wreckage in Kherson region of Russian Ka-52 helicopter

The wreckage of the Russian Aerospace Forces Ka-52 helicopter was found in the Kherson region by Ukrainian Soldiers.

According to the Militarnyi, the Russian attack helicopter was shot down when Russian troops were still occupying the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Apparently, the Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces was shot down in September-October, but it was found only now.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The footage showed that the helicopter was completely disintegrated and broken into small pieces, except for some parts.

Russia is visually confirmed to have lost over 25% of its total operational Ka-52 helicopter fleet, according to the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD).

According to open-source intel tracker Oryx, Russia has lost at least 27 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters since Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.