Wednesday, March 29, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers capture Russia’s rare armored vehicle

NewsArmyPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian soldiers show off Russia’s rare armored vehicle seized from the Russians during a counteroffensive in the Donbas region.

Called the Vodnik GAZ-3937, it is a high-mobility multipurpose vehicle developed by the Russian automaker GAZ.

The vehicle was reportedly captured by Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut and pictures taken of the Vodnik and shared on social media show that it has already been painted in Ukrainian army “digital” camouflage.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Vodnik vehicle is the Russian answer to the iconic Humvee. It is designed around a modular configuration.

The Vodnik is an odd design, with a narrow cab and large storage capacity. The standard undercarriage with a cab can be optionally complemented by different modules with various number of passenger seats and cargo compartments. The seating capacity of GAZ-3937 is 10 people.

Vodnik is a family of multi-purpose automobiles of dual purpose. Designed for usage of rapid deployment troops. At the automobiles can be installed various modules: air landing, with machine guns, with 120 mm. mine throwers, utility modules, medical, etc.

Developed in 1998, the car was produced in a small series until 2013. Some sources report that a total of 54 vehicles were delivered. In 2006 Uruguay ordered 48 Vodniks.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine