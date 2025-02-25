Ukrainian soldiers blow up Russian S-300VM launcher

On February 24, 2025, Ukraine’s Defense Forces successfully destroyed a Russian 9A83M launcher, part of the S-300VM (V4) surface-to-air missile system, in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The launcher was carrying two out of its four 9M83M missiles at the time of destruction.

The S-300VM is a long-range air defense system capable of engaging aerodynamic targets, such as aircraft and cruise missiles, at distances of up to 200 kilometers. It can also intercept ballistic threats at a range of up to 40 kilometers, making it a key component of Russia’s layered air defense network.

The destruction of such assets reduces Russia’s ability to defend against Ukrainian air operations and missile strikes in the region.

🔥Russian 9A83 S-300V destroyed on the Zaporizhzhia front by a heavy night bomber drone: “Just now, on the Zaporizhzhia front, in the rear of the Russians, our guys destroyed a fat target – a rather rare launcher 9A83 S-300 V air defense missile system After the defeat, the… pic.twitter.com/F2vALEko3z — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 25, 2025

Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to degrade Russian air defenses reflect the strategic importance of neutralizing high-value military assets. The Zaporizhzhia sector remains a contested area, with both sides engaging in intense military operations as Ukraine continues its broader resistance against Russian aggression.