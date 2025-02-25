type here...

Ukrainian soldiers blow up Russian S-300VM launcher

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

On February 24, 2025, Ukraine’s Defense Forces successfully destroyed a Russian 9A83M launcher, part of the S-300VM (V4) surface-to-air missile system, in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The launcher was carrying two out of its four 9M83M missiles at the time of destruction.

The S-300VM is a long-range air defense system capable of engaging aerodynamic targets, such as aircraft and cruise missiles, at distances of up to 200 kilometers. It can also intercept ballistic threats at a range of up to 40 kilometers, making it a key component of Russia’s layered air defense network.

The destruction of such assets reduces Russia’s ability to defend against Ukrainian air operations and missile strikes in the region.

Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to degrade Russian air defenses reflect the strategic importance of neutralizing high-value military assets. The Zaporizhzhia sector remains a contested area, with both sides engaging in intense military operations as Ukraine continues its broader resistance against Russian aggression.

