Ukrainian forces get new batch of French-made Caesar howitzers

Ukrainian Army will get a new batch of French-made CAESAR self-propelled wheeled howitzers, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said at a May 30 briefing in Kyiv.

“There will be new deliveries of CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems soon, and we will continue to work together in this context,” Colonna told a joint media briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

Colonna arrived in Ukraine on Monday for a working visit, becoming the highest-ranked French official to visit Kyiv since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started on Feb. 24.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to media reports, France has already supplied six CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine.

The Caesar is a modern truck-mounted artillery system developed by Nexter Systems. It is equipped with all the systems needed for independent operation, a cabin to protect the six-man gun crew against shell fragments and small arms fire, an initial ammunition supply of 16 complete rounds, and instrumentation for navigation, aiming, ballistic calculations and command aids.

The system was specifically designed to meet the fire support requirements of rapid deployment forces.