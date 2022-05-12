Thursday, May 12, 2022
Ukrainian forces destroy columns of Russian armoured vehicles in Luhansk region

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces successfully thwarted the Russian battalion’s river crossing and destroys at least 70 military vehicles. 

Ukraine’s military released drone images on May 12 showing the remains of two pontoon bridges with ruins of 73 main battle tanks and armoured vehicles in the Siverskyi Donets River, in the Luhansk region.

Images show a bridge was completely destroyed along with dozens of Russian vehicles, inflicting heavy casualties

According to some reports, like one from Defense Express, units of the Russian army, which attempted to cross the Seversky Donets near the village of Belogorovka, Luhansk region, suffered a total loss.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on 24th February in what the Kremlin is now calling a “special military operation” to “protect Donbas”.

From 24th February to 9th May, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 25,650 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

