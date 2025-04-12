type here...

Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

Courtesy Photo

The Ukrainian Air Force has confirmed the death of 26-year-old fighter pilot Pavlo Ivanov, who was killed on April 12 during a combat mission in an F-16 fighter jet.

In a public statement released by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, officials extended condolences to Ivanov’s family and praised his service, noting that he died “defending his homeland from occupiers.”

“Today, F-16 pilots carry out combat missions almost daily under extremely difficult conditions,” the Air Force said. “They provide fighter cover for strike aviation groups and carry out attacks on enemy positions. Ukrainian pilots operate at the limits of human and technical capacity, risking their lives each time. Pavlo was one of them.”

Details surrounding the incident remain under investigation. A joint interagency commission has been established to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

In recent months, Ukrainian pilots have intensified use of the American-built aircraft across multiple fronts, contributing to both air defense and strike operations.

The Ukrainian military did not disclose the exact location of the mission or whether enemy fire was involved. However, the incident comes amid an escalation in aerial operations as Ukrainian forces attempt to hold strategic ground under continued pressure from Russian attacks.

