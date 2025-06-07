Ukrainian drones evacuate injured soldiers

Ukrainian forces have begun using unmanned ground vehicles to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield, marking a new chapter in the role of robotics in combat medicine.

According to Ukrainian military outlet Militarnyi, operators from the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, known as K-2, successfully evacuated four wounded soldiers in four days using robotic ground platforms.

The commander of the unit, Kyrylo Veres, said in a statement, “Four days, four lives saved. These are our comrades from infantry and assault units serving with us on the line.”

A video released by the unit shows the unmanned system navigating to a wounded soldier’s location under combat conditions and retrieving him from the forward edge. After being extracted by the robotic platform, the soldier was transferred to an armored Dingo vehicle for further evacuation.

Veres emphasized the broader implications of the technology, stating, “Soon you will witness changes that will drastically improve an infantryman’s chance of survival. I’m not just speaking for our unit, but for all elements of the Defense Forces. K-2’s mission is to support neighboring brigades and save the lives of their personnel on the ground.”

He added, “Unmanned systems have already changed warfare in the air and at sea. Now it’s time for ground robots.”

Ukraine is among the first countries in the world to deploy robotic ground systems for real-time casualty evacuation and blood delivery directly to front-line troops. This development reflects the country’s growing emphasis on battlefield innovation, particularly in the face of heavy attrition and the logistical challenges of extracting wounded from contested areas.

The growing integration of autonomous platforms into Ukrainian operations has been a defining trend since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. While aerial and maritime drones have captured global attention for their strike and surveillance roles, the emergence of medical ground drones adds a new layer to how technology is reshaping battlefield dynamics.