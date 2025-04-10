type here...

Ukrainian drone delivers blood under fire

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo by the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Chervona Kalyna”

Ukrainian forces have successfully used a drone to deliver life-saving blood to a wounded soldier on the front lines.

According to Militarnyi, the critical incident unfolded during intense fighting near Pokrovske, where a soldier from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Chervona Kalyna” suffered a life-threatening injury. With the area under heavy Russian fire, immediate medical evacuation was impossible.

“The only chance to save him was an emergency transfusion,” the brigade said in a report. “But in field conditions—without a surgeon nearby, without plasma, and with limited supplies—it seemed almost impossible. Almost.”

Faced with a race against time, the brigade’s medics coordinated a bold operation. A container of reserve blood was prepared at a rear-area mobile medical unit, secured for airlift, and flown by drone directly to the front.

The drone, typically used as a bomber, released its payload over a defensive position where the wounded soldier’s comrades were waiting. Guided remotely by a field surgeon via video link, members of the reconnaissance company conducted a transfusion under fire.

The operation was a success. The soldier’s condition was stabilized at the front before being evacuated to a hospital. His status is now listed as stable.

The Ukrainian military says the episode underscores a growing challenge: front-line units are increasingly isolated due to the saturation of strike drones, making resupply, rotation, and evacuation highly dangerous.

In a statement, the brigade emphasized that the growing use of unmanned systems—by both Ukrainian and Russian forces—has made traditional battlefield logistics increasingly difficult.

Still, the blood-drop mission highlights both the ingenuity and adaptability of Ukrainian units as they confront a war that continues to evolve in complexity and lethality.

