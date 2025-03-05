Ukrainian drone components undergoing tests in the US

Ukrainian drone technology is making its way into the global market, with the country’s first locally produced drone controllers now being tested in the United States.

Valerii Iakovenko, Founder of Futurology and DroneUA Group of Companies, shared the development, highlighting Ukraine’s growing role in the drone manufacturing industry.

Ukraine has rapidly become one of the largest producers of drones worldwide, manufacturing millions of units annually. The expansion is not just about production volume but also about advancing technological self-sufficiency. Ukrainian engineers are now responsible for designing and manufacturing hundreds of thousands of flight controllers, payload management systems, and communication modules, essential components for modern drone operations.

Among the leading Ukrainian manufacturers is 603700, a company named after the total area of Ukraine—603,700 square kilometers. The company’s technology is currently undergoing tests in North America and is expected to be available soon through a dealer network.

“Ukraine is a powerhouse of innovation, supplying cutting-edge technology to the world,” Iakovenko stated. “Innovation is in our DNA, and exports are the key to rebuilding our economy.”

The expansion of Ukrainian drone technology into international markets reflects the country’s broader effort to establish itself as a leader in unmanned aerial systems. Amid ongoing military and security challenges, Ukraine’s expertise in drone production has gained global recognition, particularly for its role in modern warfare and surveillance operations.

The testing of Ukrainian-made drone controllers in the United States marks a step forward in securing international partnerships and expanding market presence. As demand for advanced drone technologies continues to rise, Ukrainian companies are positioning themselves as key suppliers in the evolving global drone industry.