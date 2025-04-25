A growing number of Ukrainian military personnel and drone operators have raised concerns over the quality of munitions produced by the state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom.

The issue gained traction after well-known Ukrainian blogger Roman Romanchuk, also known by his alias “Old School,” released a video highlighting deficiencies in the explosives used for FPV (First-Person View) drones.

Romanchuk showcased a munition manufactured for drone deployment that was filled with what he identified as low-quality plastic explosives, specifically KEMIX-type ammonite, typically used in mining or construction rather than military operations.

“Ammonite is not a military-grade explosive,” Romanchuk said in his video. “It’s used for demolitions in mining or construction… Aside from its poor appearance, the explosive isn’t even pressed, and it comes in sausage-like casings.”

He also noted that such explosives have a limited shelf life, losing their effectiveness after expiration.

Ammonite, a blasting agent designed for controlled demolitions, lacks the stability and energy output required for effective use in military-grade munitions. The blogger emphasized that it is not suitable for producing ordnance or artillery shells.

According to Romanchuk, Ukrainian military personnel and volunteers have had to establish small-scale production lines, funded privately, to produce higher-quality explosives for drone munitions.

“Our military and volunteers can manufacture better products themselves. They know the proper formulations and use commercial-grade solutions that meet operational demands,” he stated.

Romanchuk further shared footage from these improvised production sites, showing explosive compounds being mixed with household appliances like mixers and pressure cookers—illustrating the stark contrast between grassroots efforts and the shortcomings of established defense manufacturers.

The criticism highlights ongoing frustrations within the Ukrainian armed forces about the capability of Ukroboronprom to meet battlefield demands.