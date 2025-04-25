type here...

Ukrainian defense giant supplies poor-quality explosives for drones

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
screengrab from video posted to social media

A growing number of Ukrainian military personnel and drone operators have raised concerns over the quality of munitions produced by the state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom.

The issue gained traction after well-known Ukrainian blogger Roman Romanchuk, also known by his alias “Old School,” released a video highlighting deficiencies in the explosives used for FPV (First-Person View) drones.

Romanchuk showcased a munition manufactured for drone deployment that was filled with what he identified as low-quality plastic explosives, specifically KEMIX-type ammonite, typically used in mining or construction rather than military operations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Ammonite is not a military-grade explosive,” Romanchuk said in his video. “It’s used for demolitions in mining or construction… Aside from its poor appearance, the explosive isn’t even pressed, and it comes in sausage-like casings.”

He also noted that such explosives have a limited shelf life, losing their effectiveness after expiration.

Ammonite, a blasting agent designed for controlled demolitions, lacks the stability and energy output required for effective use in military-grade munitions. The blogger emphasized that it is not suitable for producing ordnance or artillery shells.

According to Romanchuk, Ukrainian military personnel and volunteers have had to establish small-scale production lines, funded privately, to produce higher-quality explosives for drone munitions.

“Our military and volunteers can manufacture better products themselves. They know the proper formulations and use commercial-grade solutions that meet operational demands,” he stated.

Romanchuk further shared footage from these improvised production sites, showing explosive compounds being mixed with household appliances like mixers and pressure cookers—illustrating the stark contrast between grassroots efforts and the shortcomings of established defense manufacturers.

The criticism highlights ongoing frustrations within the Ukrainian armed forces about the capability of Ukroboronprom to meet battlefield demands.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chad receives Chinese-made air defense systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Chad has reportedly taken delivery of two Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense systems, supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of ongoing military...

Ukraine fields vintage US-made M114 howitzers

Army

Russia fines Google over YouTube videos revealing military losses

Army

South Korea eyes expanded arms sales to Iraq

Aviation

Rare Ukrainian heavy fighting vehicle seen in new imagery

Army

Russian kamikaze drones evade air defenses with steep dive strikes

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.