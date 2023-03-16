Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian rocket launchers with precision strike

The Ukrainian military has released ariel footage showing Ukraine’s artillery destroying Russian Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems with precision strikes.

According to the Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group, three Russian BM-27 Uragan 9P140 220mm multiple rocket launchers were destroyed by Ukrainian artillery near Novonykanorivka, Luhansk region.

The artillery strike struck heavy rocket launchers hidden in the trees.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The BM-27 Uragan is a self-propelled 220mm multiple rocket launcher designed by the Soviet Union. It entered service in 1975.

#Ukraine: Three Russian Uragan 9P140 220mm multiple rocket launchers were destroyed by Ukrainian artillery near Novonykanorivka, #Luhansk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/7ngJBUXPJo — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 16, 2023

The Uragan is designed to engage any type of group targets, soft-skinned and armored vehicles, and military and industrial defense facilities.

The team of researchers at the Oryx blog, who have been compiling photo and video evidence of materiel losses on both sides of the conflict, has counted 49 BM-27 Uragan launchers and 37 transporter-loader visually confirmed lost during the conflict.