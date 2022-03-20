Sunday, March 20, 2022
Ukrainian artillery destroyed Russian tank outfitted with active protection system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed a Russian main battle tank assigned to 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division that was outfitted with an active protection system, called Drozd.

Video footage has appeared online reportedly showing a destroyed position of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine’s Sumy Region.

In the burning wreckage of their combat vehicles was spotted the rare modification of the T-80 main battle tank that was equipped with Drozd active protection system.

A distinctive feature of this modification, known as the T-80UM2, is the presence of doppler radar (to detect incoming rounds), two launchers installed on the sides of the tank turret and a large electronics package on the turret rear.


According to Russian media,  the Drozd system was developed to give a 120-degree protection arc with more projectile launchers. It was intended to be installed on the then-upcoming T-80U main battle tanks.

On top of that, T-80UM2 tanks were spotted in Belarus a few weeks before the beginning of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

