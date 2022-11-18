Friday, November 18, 2022
Ukrainian Army to get new batch of TPQ-50 counterfire radars in 2023

By Dylan Malyasov
U.S. Army photo

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded SRCTec LLC a contract for UKR/TPQ-50 radar systems.

This contract will provide TPQ-50 counterbattery radars to Ukraine as part of military aid as Russia continues its brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine to get a new batch of TPQ-50 counterbattery radars which are designed to detect and track incoming artillery and rocket fire to determine the point of origin for counterfire measures.

The TPQ-50 is a lightweight L-band, highly expeditionary counterfire radar that provides continuous 360° surveillance and 3D rocket, artillery and mortar location using a non-rotating, electronically steered antenna.

The system provides 360 azimuth coverage between the ranges of .5 to 10 km while automatically detecting, classifying, tracking and locating points of origin of projectiles fired from mortar, artillery and rocket systems. The system is fielded in the vehicle-mounted configuration but can be operated in the tripod-mounted configuration.

