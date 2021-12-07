Ukrainian Army receives 44 new Kozak-2M1 armored vehicles

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday received 44 new Kozak-2M1 armored vehicles developed by the Practika company.

According to the Presidential Office of Ukraine, the delivery ceremony was held as part of ceremonial events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“We restored Ukraine’s independence 30 years ago. 30 years ago, forces were born to protect it. This is the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today is their day. Today is their professional holiday. Today is the 30th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of Ukraine, I congratulate you and us on this great day,” the President said.

The Kozak-2M1 is the second generation of local-developed Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles.

The Ukrainian military characterized the Kozak-2M1 as a light tactical wheeled vehicle intended to provide protected, sustained, networked mobility for personnel and payloads. It has a monocoque structure with an integrated special V-shaped hull that provides greater protection against roadside bombs. V-shaped hull helps deflect blasts out and away from the crew and its armoring can be customized to meet any mission requirement.

Produced by scientific and production association “Practika”, the Kozak-2M1 offers protection equivalent to the NATO STANAG 4569 Level 2 sufficient to protect those insides from 7.62×51 mm ball ammunition fired at a range of 30 m, as well as hand grenades and anti-personnel explosives.

The nearly 14 ton Kozak-2M1 is operated by a crew of two and be capable of transporting at least six troops in full combat gear, depending on the requirement. Powered by a diesel engine capable of generating more than 280 h/p, the all-wheel-drive platform, which will feature an independent suspension system, is expected to reach a top speed of more than 110 km/h.