Saturday, November 19, 2022
Ukrainian airborne assault troops destroy Russian Tor-M2 SAM system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The elite Ukrainian troops claim to have struck Russian Tor-M2 (SA-15 Gauntlet) short-range surface-to-air missile system in the eastern Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

A unit of the Ukrainian 80th Airborne Assault brigade destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 air defense system near Svatovo in Russian-occupied Luhansk.

Russian forces now control 97% of Luhansk province, part of the Donbas region it hopes to claim after failing during nine-plus months of fighting to topple Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or capture the capital, Kyiv.

The released footage reportedly shows how Ukrainian Soldiers have tracked and destroyed the Tor-M2 air defense system.

The Tor is one of the few Russian-made short-range SAM systems with high effectiveness against cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions. Most Tor systems are based on the GM-355 tracked chassis that allows it to keep up with tanks and other armored vehicles through any terrain.

