Ukrainian Air Force showcases HAWK missile system

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian Air Force has unveiled the U.S.-supplied HAWK surface-to-air missile system, which has been effectively used to counter Russian suicide drones and cruise missiles.

This system has reportedly downed over two dozen Iranian-designed Shahed drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The HAWK, an acronym for Homing All the Way Killer, has undergone numerous upgrades since its initial deployment by the U.S. Army in 1959. Despite these advancements, the system retains its core operational mechanism. It uses a combination of radars for high and low-altitude target detection, target tracking, and illumination. Once launched, the missiles track the illuminated threat using reflected radar energy.

While it is unclear which specific versions of the HAWK system have been delivered to Ukraine, last year Spain announced the transfer of some of its inventory, including I-Hawk Phase I and III systems, as well as Hawk XXI/Hawk 21s. In February, Sweden also pledged components of its I-Hawk systems, known domestically as RBS 97s, to Ukraine. These systems have been undergoing modernization since 2015. The United States has also committed to providing HAWK systems to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

The HAWK systems have significantly enhanced our ability to defend against aerial threats, protecting critical infrastructure and saving lives.

