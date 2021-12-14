Ukraine’s Border Guard receives illegally imported Turkish-made armored vehicle

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine received on Monday the prototype of a Turkish Turkar (Bizon) armored vehicle which was seized at Kyiv customs in 2016.

Citing a report from Kyiv customs, Militarnyi reported that the prototype of the Turkar was imported from Turkey to Ukraine in 2016 and the vehicle was seized due to the owner’s lack of permits. Subsequently, the armored vehicle was placed in a customs warehouse, where it was stored for three years.

“The storage period set by the Customs Code of Ukraine has come to an end, and the owner of this vehicle has not applied to Kyiv Customs for its customs clearance,” the report said.

After that, the Turkar vehicle was transferred to the state revenue and kept under customs control at the Kyiv customs warehouse.



The Turkar is an armored vehicle developed by the HİSARLAR GRUP. It is designed primarily to be used by military for convoy protection, border patrol, counter insurgency, troop transportation, medical evacuation and command control vehicle.

Turkar is a landmine-protected armored personnel carrier that features a V-shaped monocoque armored hull design that offers advanced protection to the man crew.

It is worth noting that the armored vehicle was undergoing evaluation tests at the border service of Ukraine.

The new Turkish armored personnel carrier was also personally examined by the President of Ukraine.