Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Ukraine’s Archer develops new gunner’s sight for main battle tanks

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian-based Archer company has developed an improved version of the compact gunner’s sight for main battle tanks.

As noted by the company, it has developed a multi-sensor electro-optical sight system fitted with a cooled detector.

The use of new state-of-the-art technology enables to offer far superior performance in a more compact solution than uncooled systems for long-range applications.

Compact and lightweight, the gunner’s sight provides a true day and night situation awareness acquisition, target designation and high-efficiency engagement to armored vehicles at a distance of more than 3.5 km. Archer’s sight gives gunners increased visual range for identification and acquisition of targets, and a clearer view in situations of limited visibility.

To date, Archer has successfully completed the defining tests of the improved gunner’s sight for the T-64 tank and expected contract for supply for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Archer is a leading Ukrainian company providing innovative systems and thermal vision devices.

