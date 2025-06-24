Ukraine unveils new drone to hunt Russian Shaheds

Ukraine’s Air Force Command West has for the first time publicly unveiled a new domestically developed interceptor drone designed specifically to counter Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munitions used by Russian forces in nightly attacks across the country.

The new platform, made from carbon fiber and equipped with a high-thrust engine, is engineered for speed, altitude, and endurance.

“Crews are being trained in all aspects of the system. We’re preparing pilots, operators, technicians, mechanics, and ordnance teams. It’s a new direction—a promising and dynamic field where people can really contribute,” the Air Force Command West said in a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The system is launched using a mobile catapult, and its relative simplicity means crews do not require specialized backgrounds. Operators can reportedly be trained and deployed in a short timeframe, a key factor in the growing demand for rapid drone-based air defense solutions.

The new drone interceptor is already in use with Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces and several Ground Forces brigades. According to Ukrainian officials, the project received partial funding from private developers and volunteer foundations—underscoring the continued role of civil-military cooperation in Ukraine’s defense innovation.

One of the most compelling attributes of the system is its cost. The estimated price per unit is just $5,000, a fraction of what Western missile-based air defense systems like IRIS-T SLM or Patriot interceptors require per engagement. That affordability could allow for large-scale deployment—critical as Russia continues to increase its output of Shahed-136 drones assembled from Iranian-supplied kits.

~5 к $ за засіб. — Т (@TarasChmut) June 23, 2025

The Air Force Command said it has already deployed trained drone-interceptor crews to frontline areas where Shahed attacks are most frequent. The crews are tasked with locating and neutralizing incoming drones before they can strike civilian infrastructure or industrial targets.

With Russian forces conducting continuous one-way drone strikes against cities and energy facilities, Ukraine’s need for scalable, low-cost interception systems has intensified. Officials say thousands of such interceptors could be needed monthly to meet the tempo of Russian attacks.

So far, the Ukrainian military has not disclosed the drone’s full technical specifications or operational success rate, citing operational security. However, initial tests and combat deployments appear to confirm its ability to engage Shahed-class drones at altitudes and speeds outside the effective reach of most short-range air defense systems.