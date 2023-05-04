Ukraine to receive US-made Hydra rockets

The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced the 37th security assistance pack for Ukraine, which includes Hydra 70 unguided rockets.

The package, valued at up to $300 million, includes additional ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armor capabilities that Ukraine uses to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.

On top of that, the new aid package includes Hydra 70 rockets designed for affordable firepower matched to the mission for effective engagements and area suppression of a long list of lower-value targets on the battlefield.

The Hydra-70 is a 2.75-inch air-launched rocket that is employed on both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Hydra provides the Warfighter with air-to-ground suppression, smoke screening, illumination, and direct and indirect fire capability to defeat area, materiel, and personnel targets at close and extended ranges.

Hydra-70 has a significantly longer launch range of up to 8 km in basic configuration compared to the Soviet analog S-8, which has a maximum range of 4 km.

The U.S. has pledged to work with its allies to provide Ukraine with the capabilities needed to meet its immediate battlefield requirements, as well as its longer-term security assistance needs.