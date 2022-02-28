Ukraine to receive fighter jets from EU

On Sunday, the media reported EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell’s sensational announcement that European countries will send “fighter jets” to Ukraine.

“We’re going to provide even fighter jets. We’re not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war,” he told a press conference.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told the EU “they need the kind of fighting jets that the Ukrainian army is able to operate… some member states have these kinds of planes,” Borrell said.

A person familiar with the talks later said that any combat planes would be supplied directly by EU member states and not funded through an arrangement announced earlier for the EU to finance weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Numerous sources reported that Ukraine will receive MiG-29 fighters, which will allow them to be put into service since a similar type forms the basis of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Defense One also quoted Herbert “Hawk” Carlisle, a retired general who oversaw U.S. Air Force fighter jets as head of Air Combat Command saying that since Ukraine already flies the MiG-29, its Air Force pilots could immediately fly MiG-29s flown by other countries without any major training.

“It really would not be a big step, going from a Ukrainian MiG-29 to a Polish MiG-29,” said Carlisle.

On February 24, at about 4 am Kyiv time, the Russian Federation started a war against Ukraine, launching missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian settlements and infrastructure and kicking off a ground military offensive from multiple directions.