Ukraine to receive 20 Ermine hybrid vehicles

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Rheinmetall Defence Nederland B.V. for the delivery of 20 Ermine (Hermelin) light tactical vehicles to Ukraine, including both manned and unmanned variants.

The deal was formalized by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on June 24, 2025, during the NATO Industry Summit in The Hague.

The vehicles are scheduled for delivery by the first quarter of 2026.

“This national cooperation between the defense industry and the Ministry of Defence is helping to advance the capabilities of both the Dutch and Ukrainian armed forces,” said Coen van Leeuwen, CEO of Rheinmetall Defence Nederland B.V. “Ermine is an innovative and capable solution for the modern battlefield.”

The project also includes Dutch companies DEMCON defense & security systems B.V. and Abiom Communication Systems B.V., in what Rheinmetall described as a collaborative effort to pool expertise and create synergy effects.

The Ermine family of light hybrid vehicles, known in German as Hermelin, combines tactical mobility with mobile energy generation. Built around a modular diesel-electric hybrid drive and a common platform, the vehicles are designed for high agility and adaptability. They are also prepared for autonomous operation and can be controlled remotely.

The system lineup currently includes an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), a side-by-side buggy, and a quad. Configurations are available in both 4×4 and 6×6 layouts, offering up to one ton of payload, a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, and top speeds of up to 90 km/h, depending on variant.

The vehicles are transportable by medium- and heavy-lift helicopters such as the CH-47 Chinook and CH-53, which broadens their utility in diverse combat scenarios.

Company representatives noted this as the first major milestone for the Ermine vehicle family. In a statement, Rheinmetall said the contract demonstrates growing interest in hybrid mobility solutions for defense use and provides a foundation for future export opportunities.

As the war in Ukraine continues and casualty rates mount, the need for flexible, survivable evacuation and support vehicles has become more urgent. Dutch officials framed the agreement as part of a broader commitment to Ukrainian resilience and European security.

While the financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, Dutch authorities have emphasized that the procurement aligns with NATO’s strategic objectives and highlights the Netherlands’ role in facilitating technological support for allied forces.

This delivery adds to an expanding list of defense assistance from European countries to Ukraine, as the conflict with Russia enters its fourth year.