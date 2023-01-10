Ukraine to get upgraded T-72 tanks from Czech Republic

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that Ukraine will receive restored and upgraded T-72 main battle tanks and TREVA-30 recovery and evacuation vehicles.

On Monday 9th of January, Petr Fiala visited Excalibur Army’s facility, which restores and modernizes armored vehicles for Ukraine.

According to some reports, like one from CZDEFENCE.com, Kyiv will receive 90 T-72B main battle tanks from the Czech Republic, with the U.S. and the Netherlands sharing the $90 million cost to refurbish them.

“This cooperation has clear benefits for all involved – NATO is strengthening Ukraine’s brave defenders on whose success global security depends and the Czech Republic is strengthening the capabilities of its defense industry,” Fiala said.

Prime Minister wrote a message which says “To the brave defenders of Ukraine” on one of the T-72 tanks which will be delivered to Ukraine.

Overhauled T-72B tanks included in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) arms package are part of a trilateral, coordinated effort with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.