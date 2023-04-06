Ukraine to get self-propelled mortar systems from Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during his visit to Warsaw on April 5, 2023, that Ukraine and Poland had agreed on a new military aid package, which includes the supply of 120mm self-propelled mortar systems.

Polish President Andrzej Duda added that Poland would supply Ukraine with three batteries (24 units) of Rak self-propelled mortars.

The Rak is a 120mm self-propelled mortar system produced by Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The new mortar system is based on the Rosomak 8×8 wheeled armored chassis. It is designed for rapid response and high mobility on the battlefield, providing artillery support for infantry and armored units.

The turret is armed with a 120mm breech-loaded mortar system with a barrel length of 3,000mm. The mortar is fed by an automatic loading system, which holds 20 projectiles for immediate use, while 26 additional projectiles are stored in the crew compartment.

The opto-electronic direct fire sight with thermal imaging camera and laser range finder as well as an automatic aiming system and WB Electronics computerised fire-control system enable accurate engagement of targets.

The Rak’s 120mm mortar has an effective firing range of up to 10 kilometers, depending on the type of ammunition used. It can fire a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive (HE), smoke, and illumination rounds, as well as precision-guided munitions for increased accuracy.